More Wildfire Prevention Grants Awarded

Another one-point-seven million dollars worth of wildfire prevention grants to treat evacuation routes has been secured by Nevada County. Local Office of Emergency Services Director, Craig Griesbach, outlined the funding to the Board of Supervisors, at their Tuesday meeting. It includes 950-thousand dollars for hazardous vegetation cleanup from the snowstorms of late February and early March….

click to listen to Craig Griesbach

Griesbach says nearly 12-million dollars has been awarded by Cal Fire over the last four years. FEMA also granted 750-thousand dollars, so the county can begin Phase One planning for a Roadside Vegetation Management Program for which it applied nearly three years ago. That would cover about 300 miles of public roads. County Supervisor Heidi Hall praised recent cleanups in the hard-hit Greenhorn Road area of her district…

click to listen to Heidi Hall

Griesbach says the results of recent work has increased safety and resiliency of both public and private property, established strategic fuel breaks for firefighters, and drastically reduced fuels overall.