More Wildfire Prevention Grants For Nevada Co

More wildfire prevention grant money has been approved for Nevada County. County Supervisors have passed resolutions for two FEMA programs that are worth over five-million dollars. Jenn Tamo is a Senior Administrative Analyst with the County Office of Emergency Services. She says they’d applied for the funding three to four years ago…

Tamo says the grants will cover 75-percent of the cost, with qualifying homeowners who apply covering the remaining 25-percent…

Tamo says the county, again will be partnering with the Fire Safe Council to do the work. She says the programs will be divided into two phases. In Phase One, treatment will take place on 123 properties that have undergone review and received approval from FEMA. That phase will also include community outreach to identify another 775 eligible property owners and conduct pre-inspections for treatment in Phase Two.