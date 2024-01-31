More Wildfire Resilience Grants Available

A number of private forestland owners in Nevada County could benefit from new Wildfire Resilience Block Grants being offered by Cal Fire. Up to eight-million dollars is available.The program’s staff chief, Stewart McMorrow, says they’re now accepting proposals from various entities, especially resource conservation and fire districts. And those agencies would provide more technical and financial assistance in support of forest health and maintenance treatments for landowners with anywhere from three acres to five-thousand acres…

McMorrow says those qualifying must also be capable of acting as lead agency for projects that require a lot of compliance with the California Environmental Quality Act. The grants could also help fund the establishment of emergency forest restoration teams…

In addition, one-millon of the eight-million dollars will be allocated specifically for forest stewardship education. Proposals are due no later than February 26th. McMorrow says selections will be made sometime in March, or in time for getting work done during this year’s wildfire season.