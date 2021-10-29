More Wildfire Resilience Money For Tahoe Forest

As wildfires ravaged millions of more acres in California this year, a second so-called Resilience Bond for the Tahoe National Forest has recently been implemented. It will finance another 25-million dollars in mostly thinning projects, in the North Yuba River watershed, along with post-fire restoration projects, on 48-thousand acres. It’s a lot more than the first bond, which was worth four-million dollars. And Forest Supervisor Eli Ilano says it also covers other related work toward preserving forest health…

None of the projects are in Nevada County. But Ilano says the county will benefit from the enhanced water security. He says a lot of the supplies originate in Tahoe National Forest headwater areas…

Ilano says projects will be going on for at least another three-to-five years. He says early proactive efforts like these have helped prevent the large, catastrophic fires that have been hitting nearby national forests in recent years. The bonds have been partly launched by the North Yuba Forest Partnership, which includes the South Yuba River Citizens League.