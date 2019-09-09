More Work Ahead For Hwy 20 West of Grass Valley

Extensive upgrades on Highway 20 between Grass Valley and Marysville will be winding down in the next couple of months, but there’s still a lot more work ahead. A one-mile straightening and upgrading, near Hammonton-Smartsville Road, that includes a new bridge opened to motorists last week, after two years of work. But Cal Trans spokesman Gilbert Mohtes-Chan says another two-year project begins next spring to straighten the remaining two-mile stretch to the Parks Bar Bridge, that includes another new bridge. Also beginning next year, is an upgrade of a four and a half mile stretch between Marysville Road and Parks Bar Bridge…

That project will also take at least two construction seasons. Meanwhile, Chan says a two-mile improvement project between Hallwood and Loma Rica Road continues…

One-way traffic controls are still in place on weekdays at that location. And motorists must brace for similar delays for next year’s projects at least through the fall of 2021.