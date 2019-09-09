< Back to All News

More Work Ahead For Hwy 20 West of Grass Valley

Posted: Sep. 9, 2019 12:33 AM PDT

Extensive upgrades on Highway 20 between Grass Valley and Marysville will be winding down in the next couple of months, but there’s still a lot more work ahead. A one-mile straightening and upgrading, near Hammonton-Smartsville Road, that includes a new bridge opened to motorists last week, after two years of work. But Cal Trans spokesman Gilbert Mohtes-Chan says another two-year project begins next spring to straighten the remaining two-mile stretch to the Parks Bar Bridge, that includes another new bridge. Also beginning next year, is an upgrade of a four and a half mile stretch between Marysville Road and Parks Bar Bridge…

click to listen to Gilbert Mohtes-Chan

That project will also take at least two construction seasons. Meanwhile, Chan says a two-mile improvement project between Hallwood and Loma Rica Road continues…

click to listen to Gilbert Mohtes-Chan

One-way traffic controls are still in place on weekdays at that location. And motorists must brace for similar delays for next year’s projects at least through the fall of 2021.

