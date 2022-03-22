More Workers Comp Fraud Investigation $$ Awarded

More grant money for the Nevada County District Attorney’s Office to investigate worker’s compensation fraud. The California Department of Insurance has awarded another 100-thousand dollars. Assistant District Attorney Bob Burns says it covers staff time for monitoring compliance, as well as possible cases of wrongdoing…

Burns says they also spot check coverage for jobs that are considered more injury-prone…

If you believe you have a case that needs investigation, you can call or e-mail the Nevada County District Attorney’s Office. You can also file a complaint on the California Department of Insurance website.