< Back to All News

More Workers Comp Fraud Investigation $$ Awarded

Posted: Mar. 22, 2022 12:24 PM PDT

More grant money for the Nevada County District Attorney’s Office to investigate worker’s compensation fraud. The California Department of Insurance has awarded another 100-thousand dollars. Assistant District Attorney Bob Burns says it covers staff time for monitoring compliance, as well as possible cases of wrongdoing…

click to listen to Bob Burns

Burns says they also spot check coverage for jobs that are considered more injury-prone…

click to listen to Bob Burns

If you believe you have a case that needs investigation, you can call or e-mail the Nevada County District Attorney’s Office. You can also file a complaint on the California Department of Insurance website.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha