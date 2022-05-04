Mosquito Fish Giveaway Thursday

As the weather gets warmer and there is standing water around, mosquitos begin to become a problem. The pesky creatures thrive in warm shallow water including ponds and old stagnant pools. To help combat the biting insect, Nevada County is offering the first of its free mosquito fish giveaways this Thursday.

The fish are natural predators to mosquitos and other insects that lay eggs or tend to land on still water.

The county will also be giving fish away on four additional dates- every two weeks through May and June.

Wolfe also reminds homeowners that if they have a pond with larger fish in it already, those fish will eat the mosquitos, so it is not necessary to pick up additional mosquito fish. The mosquito fish should also not be placed in chlorinated water.