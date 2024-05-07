Mosquito Fish Giveaways Coming Up

The recent rain, combined with a rapid increase in temperatures this week, means even more breeding grounds for mosquitos. So it’s good timing for the first of five mosquito fish giveaways to be happening on Thursday, outside the Rood Center. It’s drive-thru pick-ups only, at a tent area. Containers are always provided, to make sure the fish get to a home safely. Nevada County Environmental Health Director Amy Irani says this particular breed relies on larvae as their primary diet source…

click to listen to Amy Irani

But Irani says these fish are not native and are an invasive species. They’re only meant for closed or stagnant ponds that can’t drain into local creeks and streams. In situations where a property has only temporary seasonal ponds, drainages, or ditches, and they can’t be manually drained, store-bought bacterial larvicide products, such as BTI, can be used….

click to listen to Amy Irani

And if your pond already has larger fish, you don’t need mosquito fish. The larger fish will eat the smaller mosquito fish. The first giveaway is Thursday from 10am to noon. The other four are scheduled for Wednesday, May 22nd, Thursday, June 13th, Wednesday, June 26th, and Thursday, July 11th. They must also be delivered to the water source within two hours. And Irani says supplies are expected to be plentiful this year.