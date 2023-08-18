< Back to All News

Most Mandatory Evacuations Lifted Hwy Fire

Posted: Aug. 17, 2023 5:48 PM PDT

Uncertain weather conditions, among other factors, had been keeping evacuation orders in place through most of yesterday, even though acreage from the Highway Fire has remained mostly unchanged since it broke out Wednesday afternoon. But after 5pm, only two areas were still under mandatory evacuation by the Nevada County Sheriff’s Department: Zone E-315 “A” and Zone 030, or the Omega-Diggins area. All other affected residents are now under an evacuation warning, including the town of Washington. But after 9pm, Washington Road was closed again and an alternate route is needed. Nevada County Sheriff’s Captain Sam Brown says it’s better to maintain a cautious approach. Acreage burned is still only around 30. But containment, although improved, is still at only around 10-percent. He says crews remain hampered by the unusually severe terrain and access challenges…

Brown also notes that the blaze is less than a mile from town…

An estimated 150 homes were originally evacuated, impacting around 200 residents. They can still use the Madelyn Helling Library as a shelter and the Nevada County Fairgrounds and Sammie’s Friends for animals and pets. No structures have been impacted. The cause has still not been determined.

