Most November Candidates Forums Cancelled

The League of Women Voters of Nevada County were hoping to hold six candidates forums for the November elections. But only one is happening, on September 19th, for the District Three Board of Supervisors seat. League Spokeswoman Janice Bedayn says the other five were cancelled mostly because candidates declined to participate…

But one forum for the three candidates for two open seats on the Grass Valley City Council was cancelled by for, quote, “public safety reasons”. Bedayn declined to provide any specifics. But one candidate, Mathew Coulter, has stated that some elected officials have filed restraining orders against him, some related to his conduct at meetings. The Third Congressional District forum was cancelled because Assemblyman Kevin Kiley declined to appear. Assemblywoman Megan Dahle also doesn’t want to participate in the First District forum. She also declined to appear for the June Primary Forum, but other candidates at the time did. Also declining are Jenny Scicluna and Stephanie Leischman, who are candidates for two seats on the Nevada Joint Union High School District Board. And another forum regarding a third seat on that Board couldn’t be scheduled, due to travel plans…

Meanwhile, Bedayn says the League is still hoping to hold forums on two ballot measures: the county’s half-cent sales tax increase and Nevada City’s Historic Neighborhoods District initiative.