Most Power Back On From Latest Shutoff Here

Public Safety Power Shutoff restorations for thousands of PG and customers continue. By the end of the day on Wednesday, over 80-percent of the 43-thousand customers impacted in Nevada County had their lights back on. Utility Spokeswoman Brandi Merlo says it’s hoped full restoration here will be made by Thursday night, depending on how much damage has been found to their transmission lines from the two strong wind events…

There was no breakdown for specific areas. Merlo says around 400-thousand customers in dozens of north state counties were not able to get their electricity back on before Tuesday’s Shutoff, meaning many have stayed in the dark since the Saturday Shutoff…

The Saturday Shutoff impacted 973-thousand customers in portions of 38 counties. Tuesday’s Shutoff affected 516-thousand customers in parts of 22 counties. Merlo says no more Shutoffs are in the works at this time, or at least for the next week.