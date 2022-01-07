< Back to All News

Most Power Outage Customers To Get Inconvenience $

Posted: Jan. 6, 2022 5:05 PM PST

Most Nevada County residents who’ve been waiting a prolonged period of time for their power to be restored, because of the snowstorm, will likely qualify for what PG and E calls an “inconvenience payment”. Utility spokesperson Megan McFarland says it would apply only to residential customers, and those who’ve had no electricity for at least 48 hours, due to a severe weather event…

McFarland says customers on the other special needs programs PG and E offers could also receive the payments…

But if a customer’s equipment has prevented a timely restoration, you would not be eligible. The program does not apply to Public Safety Power Shutoffs. Service agreements must also be in good standing at the time of the outage.

