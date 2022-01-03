Most School Open; Roads and Power Slowly Improving

As Monday begins and many Nevada County Schools returning to session this morning there are some changes,

Grass Valley School District, and Chicago Park are still on winter break, however, Grass Valley Charter School is in session today.

Yuba River Charter School is closed today,

Nevada City Elementary (Deer Creek and Seven Hills) is on a late start: 10:30 a.m. today. Special Education buses will not be running. Regular bus routes will be two hours later than the usual pick-up time and school will let out at its normal time.

County Special Education Programs are closed today.

All high schools are open today- however North Point Academy Independent Study Sessions are being held at Bear River Campus.

SAEL- Sierra Academy of Expeditionary Learning is in session… students need to meet busses 15 minutes earlier than usual.

Union Hill is in session, but no busses are running.

All other schools in the county are open- please be careful

—-

With another change in the weather expected this evening and into tomorrow, conditions in Nevada County have improved, but thousands of people are still without power.

As of 6:00 AM 12,599 customers without power:

Alta Sierra- 2876

Grass Valley- 5792

Nevada City- 3740

North San Juan-121

Penn Valley- 5

Washington- 49

—

PG and E has 30 crews currently working with another 15 from out of the area expected to be at joining the other’s today.

Public Information Officer Taylor Wolfe says warming have shelters have changed a bit.

PG and E has added Community Resource Centers which include shelter heat and electrical charging stations:

Firewood may still be available for residents without power. A giveaway began yesterday:

Eric Rood Center: 950 Maidu Ave, Nevada City

First Baptist Church (Overnight Shelter): 1866 Ridge Rd, Grass Valley

North San Juan Fire Station 3: 13200 Tyler Foote Rd, Nevada City

Peardale Chicago Park Fire Station 57: 18934 Colfax Hwy, Grass Valley

Cascade Shores: next to General Store at 16552 Pasquale Rd, Nevada City

Banner Mountain: Location TBD

Town of Washington Fire Station: 15406 Washington Rd, Washington

Alta Sierra Fire Station 89: 11833 Tammy Way, Grass Valley

—

Overnight shelter continues at the Veterans Hall in Nevada City as well as the moving the Bear River Shelter into Grass Valley at the First Baptist Church in Grass Valley.

Wolfe also says Nevada Sheriff resources have been focused on aiding in mapping areas of need as well as going door to door in impacted areas.

Those teams were also able to make food deliveries with special boxes prepared by the Food Bank of Nevada County.

The County is contracting with Freschi Construction to assist with private road clearing in some areas.

—

The County is sponsoring a virtual town hall this evening from 5 PM until 6 or 6:30 to provide and update from the County OES, CALFIRE, and PG and E…. YubaNet is live streaming the event, KNC0 and Star 94 may be simulcasting.

Questions from Community members can be submitted through Townhall@YubaNet.com