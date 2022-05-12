< Back to All News

Most Teacher Layoff Notices Rescinded Penn Valley

Posted: May. 11, 2022 5:38 PM PDT

May is traditionally decision time regarding the possibility of teacher layoffs in schools. Notices are required, by the state, to be sent out in March. Many are usually rescinded. And that’s the case for the Penn Valley Union Elementary School District, where around two-thirds of the notices were rescinded, under a resolution approved by the District Board. But District Superintendent Melissa Conley says they did have to lay off three roving teachers who were being paid this school year through federal COVID relief funding…

Conley says the district has a staff of 36 teachers. She says such decisions are always difficult but is pleased it wasn’t worse…

And Conley says the district is also hoping to offer one of the roving teachers another position next week.

