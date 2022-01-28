Mostly Dry January Not A Record-Breaker

It’s been a very dry January. But it’s not even close to being a record-breaker for the Grass Valley area. The National Weather Service says our total of one-point-seven inches ranks as only the ninth-driest of all time. But meteorologist Idamis Delvalle says we haven’t had precipitation since the first week of the month…

The driest January on record was in 2015, at just point-11 inches. Meanwhile, overall precipitation totals still look strong, thanks to the extreme storms we got in late October and late December. That’s 34-point-two inches for the season, that began October first, which is still seven inches more than what we normally get at this point of the winter. But Delvalle says there are still no systems on the horizon…

January is normally the stormiest of the year. The historical season total for the Grass Valley area is 53-point-2 inches.