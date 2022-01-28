< Back to All News

Mostly Dry January Not A Record-Breaker

Posted: Jan. 28, 2022 12:44 PM PST

It’s been a very dry January. But it’s not even close to being a record-breaker for the Grass Valley area. The National Weather Service says our total of one-point-seven inches ranks as only the ninth-driest of all time. But meteorologist Idamis Delvalle says we haven’t had precipitation since the first week of the month…

click to listen to Idamis Delvalle

The driest January on record was in 2015, at just point-11 inches. Meanwhile, overall precipitation totals still look strong, thanks to the extreme storms we got in late October and late December. That’s 34-point-two inches for the season, that began October first, which is still seven inches more than what we normally get at this point of the winter. But Delvalle says there are still no systems on the horizon…

click to listen to Idamis Delvalle

January is normally the stormiest of the year. The historical season total for the Grass Valley area is 53-point-2 inches.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha