Mostly Good Reports from Street Closures

After two weeks of the transition of part of downtown Grass Valley to an outdoor plaza eating area, the reports are mostly positive. City Manager Tim Kiser presented an update to the city council Tuesday evening.

The businesses that are less than thrilled include restaurants that have lost space in front of their businesses for pick-up. Kiser says a few other business also have concerns the city is addressing.

To adjust for loss of street-side parking, the city has temporarily removed the parking fees at the lot on South Auburn and Neal Streets.

The city made the decision to close Mill Street between Bank and West Main Streets to facilitate more outdoor dining areas for restaurants following Governor Newsom’s order to close indoor dining areas.

Kiser says that other businesses around Grass Valley are now requesting similar support from the city, but the city is going hold off on additional expansion of projects until issues on Mill Street are ironed out.

Nevada City is beginning a similar project, today, closing parts of North Pine, Commercial and York Streets .