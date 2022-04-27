Motel Conversion To Permanent Housing Near

Conversion of a problem motel in Grass Valley from transitional to permanent housing is progressing ahead of schedule. Nevada County’s Director of Housing and Community Services, Mike Dent, provided an update during the Board of Supervisors Tuesday meeting. He says in the last year of operation of the former Coach N Four Motel, in 2020, before the county purchased it through the state’s HomeKey Program, there had been 93 police calls for service, with 18 crime reports written. Since the county’s possession of what’s now called the Empire Mine Courtyard, in December of that year, calls have dropped to 13, with only five crime reports written…

The complex is converting to 19 units, mostly for seniors and veterans. And Dent says the first nine could be ready as soon as the end of May. Supervisor Heidi Hall was among Board members approving a sub-recipient agreement…

Dent says there will also be 24-hour on-site management. The county received 624-thousand dollars to fund the project.