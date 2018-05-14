< Back to All News

Mother’s Day at Empire Mine

Posted: May. 14, 2018 5:51 AM PDT

It was the perfect day and a perfect place for a Mother’s Day party . Over 800 attendees took part in the The Annual Mother’s Day Celebration at the Empire Mine. Many of the families had been coming for years- even coming from out of the area. Tea on the Lawn always a nice way to start the afternoon.

Listen to Guests

One family had spilt up temporarily- the girls sitting down for tea, while the boys were given a chore.

Listen to Guests

One group of women were celebrating the day together.

Listen to Guests

Another family had just arrived and was sitting down to tea.

Listen to guests

Crowds lounged on the grass while they picniced and also took advantage of a number of hands on activities for kids to make Mother’s Day gifts. The Mine Yard, and Borne Cottage and many costumed entertainers were also available for families to enjoy.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha