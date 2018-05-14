Mother’s Day at Empire Mine

It was the perfect day and a perfect place for a Mother’s Day party . Over 800 attendees took part in the The Annual Mother’s Day Celebration at the Empire Mine. Many of the families had been coming for years- even coming from out of the area. Tea on the Lawn always a nice way to start the afternoon.

One family had spilt up temporarily- the girls sitting down for tea, while the boys were given a chore.

One group of women were celebrating the day together.

Another family had just arrived and was sitting down to tea.

Crowds lounged on the grass while they picniced and also took advantage of a number of hands on activities for kids to make Mother’s Day gifts. The Mine Yard, and Borne Cottage and many costumed entertainers were also available for families to enjoy.