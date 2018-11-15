Mothers Of Victims React To Distura Guilty Plea

The mother of Justin Gardener, one of the students killed in a DUI crash in Merced County last March, Kim Browning, says the proceeding where the driver, Sabrina Distura, pleaded guilty to two vehicular homicide charges was very emotional…

click to listen to Kim Browning

Tyler’s mother, Franca Nielsen, is also relieved about not having the ordeal of a trial. But she’s not happy about the 12-year maximum…

click to listen to Franca Nielsen

Nielsen says she and Browning, along with other family members and friends, are now gearing up for the sentencing hearing. They want the judge to be inundated with letters, urging the maximum sentence and plan to pack the courtroom, including to testify about the impact the teens’ deaths have had.