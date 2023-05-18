Motorcycle Enforcement Operation Saturday

Motorcycle-involved crashes continue to be a major concern for the California Highway Patrol, especially as the weather warms up. And Officer Jason Bice says the Grass Valley Office is deploying additional patrols on Saturday on Highways 49, 20, and 174. It’s the first of a series of enforcement operations funded by a federal grant through September…

click to listen to Officer Bice

In 2021, the latest numbers available, there were ten injury collisions involving motorcyclists in Nevada County. That included four that were fatal. But Bice says the pandemic was actually keeping fewer motorists on the road that year and he exepcts an uptick of those numbers this year, especially on Highway 49…

click to listen to Officer Bice

Bice says alcohol is also a consistent factor with motorcycle accidents. That contributes to other unsafe driving behavior, such as improper turning and lane changes.