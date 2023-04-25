Motorcyclist Arrested After High-Speed Evasion

A brief high-speed pursuit near Rough and Ready has ended with the arrest of a Grass Valley man. CHP Officer Jason Bice says it began on Rough and Ready Highway, late Monday morning, when a patrol officer attempted to pull over a speeding motorcyclist, 43-year-old Lucas Strom, who also had an expired registration tag…

click to listen to Officer Bice

Bice says Strom had minor injuries…

click to listen to Officer Bice

Bice says Strom could have been more seriously injured if he hadn’t been wearing a helmet.