Motorcyclist Arrested After High-Speed Evasion

Posted: Apr. 25, 2023 12:22 PM PDT

A brief high-speed pursuit near Rough and Ready has ended with the arrest of a Grass Valley man. CHP Officer Jason Bice says it began on Rough and Ready Highway, late Monday morning, when a patrol officer attempted to pull over a speeding motorcyclist, 43-year-old Lucas Strom, who also had an expired registration tag…

Bice says Strom had minor injuries…

Bice says Strom could have been more seriously injured if he hadn’t been wearing a helmet.

