Motorcyclist Dies in Head-on Collision

A 66 year-old Grass Valley man has died in a motorcycle crash on McCourtney Road. Highway Patrol officer Mike Steele says the crash happened before 5 o’clock Tuesday afternoon just west of the fairgrounds. The man was driving a 2006 Harley Davidson, and collided head-on with a 1991 Dodge van…

Steele says there was another vehicle that was able to avoid the crash…

The driver of the van is a 27 year-old Nevada City woman. Steele says alcohol or drugs did not appear to be a factor. Speed was likely an issue. The motorcyclist’s name has not yet been released, pending notification of relatives.

