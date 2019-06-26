< Back to All News

Motorcyclist Dies in Head-on Collision

Posted: Jun. 26, 2019 12:03 PM PDT

A 66 year-old Grass Valley man has died in a motorcycle crash on McCourtney Road. Highway Patrol officer Mike Steele says the crash happened before 5 o’clock Tuesday afternoon just west of the fairgrounds. The man was driving a 2006 Harley Davidson, and collided head-on with a 1991 Dodge van…

Listen to Mike Steele 1

Steele says there was another vehicle that was able to avoid the crash…

Listen to Mike Steele 2

The driver of the van is a 27 year-old Nevada City woman. Steele says alcohol or drugs did not appear to be a factor. Speed was likely an issue. The motorcyclist’s name has not yet been released, pending notification of relatives.

–gf

