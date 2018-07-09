< Back to All News

Motorcyclist Injured After Going Over Hillside

Posted: Jul. 9, 2018 5:19 PM PDT

A frightening accident for a motorcyclist near the town of Washington over the weekend. CalFire Captain Nolan Hale says it happened near the River Rest campground late Sunday afternoon, where the rider, a 25-year-old man, was approaching a hillside…

click to listen to Captain Hale

Hale says the man, who was staying at the campground, was unconscious for about five minutes. After returning to the campground he complained of difficulty breathing, which was apparently due to suffering some broken ribs from the accident. His name was not available.

