Motorcyclist Injured In Solo Crash

Another solo motorcycle accident to report in Nevada County. Highway Patrol Officer Mike Steele says this crash occurred early Thursday afternoon near Lake of the Pines. He says the male driver was eastbound on Magnolia Road approaching Knolls Drive…

Steele says the crash snowballed from there…

Steele says the motorcyclist’s exact condition is not known at this time, nor is his name or where he’s from.