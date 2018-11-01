< Back to All News

Motorcyclist Injured In Solo Crash

Posted: Nov. 1, 2018 4:26 PM PDT

Another solo motorcycle accident to report in Nevada County. Highway Patrol Officer Mike Steele says this crash occurred early Thursday afternoon near Lake of the Pines. He says the male driver was eastbound on Magnolia Road approaching Knolls Drive…

click to listen to Officer Steele

Steele says the crash snowballed from there…

click to listen to Officer Steele

Steele says the motorcyclist’s exact condition is not known at this time, nor is his name or where he’s from.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha