Motorcyclist Killed in Highway 49 Crash

A 38 year-old Grass Valley man is dead and a 21 year-old Cedar Ridge woman is in jail following a crash on Highway 49 in South County. Highway Patrol Officer James Cornwall says Bethany Ann Schwarz was driving her S-U-V southbound on Highway 49 near Cherry Creek Road just after 5pm, and started driving erratically…

The motorcyclist was ejected. Paramedics were working on the man, but he died at the scene. Schwarz was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of marijuana, and possible prescription medications. She faces charges of felony D-U-I, and vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence. The motorcyclist’s name has not been released. The crash closed the roadway during the afternoon commute for over an hour.

–gf