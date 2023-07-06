< Back to All News

Motorcyclist Major Injury In Highway 49 Crash

Posted: Jul. 5, 2023 5:02 PM PDT

A major injury accident to report on Highway 49, northeast of Nevada City. CHP Officer Jason Bice says it happened Wednesday afternoon near Newtown Road…

Bice says there were no injuries to the SUV driver. But the motorcyclist, 45-year-old David Perez of Truckee, was not so fortunate…

Bice says it appears that Perez underestimated how much the SUV driver was slowing down. He says it does not appear that there was any DUI involved that it was due more to inattention. He says Perez was wearing a helmet. There was minimal traffic disruption, with the crash being cleared in about half an hour.

