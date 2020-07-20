< Back to All News

Movie Theaters Set Up GoFundMe Campaign

Posted: Jul. 20, 2020 3:04 AM PDT

Movie theaters in California were given a shot to open during Phase Three, but had to closed down again because of the rising number of COVID-19 cases throughout the state. Locally that means SIerra Cinemas has had to close the Del Oro Theater again. As a result, theater owners Azriel and Michael LaMarca are turning to social media to try and raise money needed to continue operations.

LaMarca sasy they need about one hundred fifty thousand dollars to stay afloat if the movies that were anticipated to be released in August get pushed back even farther.
The LaMarca’s hope The GoFundME account will bring in about half of what they need. are touched that the community is already kicking in.*

LaMarca says the fundraiser was launched Friday afternoon and several thousand dollars had come in during the fiorst few hours.
For more information and a link to donate- visit sierratheaters.com

