Movie Time In Nevada County Again

Posted: Jun. 26, 2020 12:56 AM PDT

For the first time in over three months, you can watch a movie on the big screen again in Nevada County, starting June 26th. At least at one theatre, for now. The Del Oro Theatre in Grass Valley is featuring five previously-released films. Seating will be limited to 25-percent of capacity, eliminating every other row, with groups at least two seats apart. Masks are required. And Sierra Theaters Vice-President Azriel LaMarca says reserved seating will be required for the first time, with advanced online ticket purchases recommended…

But LaMarca says walk-ups will still be accepted. “The Avengers”, “Zootopia”, “The Greatest Showman”, “Raiders of the Lost Ark”, and “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off” will be featured…

LaMarca says titles will be changed weekly. Meanwhile, new releases will start trickling in, in July, including “Mulan”, on July 24th, and “Tenet”, on July 31st. LaMarca did not have a reopening date for Sierra and Sutton Cinemas, depending on how things go at the Del Oro Theatre.

