Movies Under The Pines Begins Summer Series

With schools getting out for the summer, it’s great timing to see “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off” Friday night at the Pioneer Park Bandshell. It’s the kickoff of the Movies Under The Pines series, presented by the Nevada City Film Festival. Festival Director Jesse Locks says the 1986 film should also be a very nostalgic experience for many people

And opening the evening’s program is a special 25-minute screening of “A Wild Independence”, produced by Bear Yuba Land Trust. Nearly two years ago, the west side of the Independence Trail was destroyed by the Jones Fire. The film tells the story of how naturalist John Olmsted created it…

The event is also a fundraiser to help rebuild the trail and filmmakers will also be available for Q and A, following the viewing. Tickets are eight-dollars or 30-dollars for a family of four. Blankets and low-back chairs are suggested. It all starts around sunset, or 8:30 Friday night.