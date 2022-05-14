Moving Courthouse Least Expensive Option

Some clarity, at least in terms of cost, regarding an upgraded or new Nevada County courthouse. And a study for the State Judicial Council shows that moving it out of the Nevada City downtown area would actually be the least expensive, even though it’s still 172-million dollars. City Manager Sean Grayson says the estimated costs for keeping the courthouse on the same spot it’s been since the 1930’s run from 220 to 247-million…

Grayson says all the alternate sites are along the Golden Chain Highway. He says better parking, including a possible parking structure, as well as security upgrades, are among the top concerns for the Judicial Council…

The study also shows that the courthouse generates nearly two-and-a-half million dollars a year for downtown businesses. Grayson says the city believes that’s underestimated but it still illustrates the profound economic impact if the courthouse is no longer downtown. Meanwhile, Vice-Mayor Doug Fleming says he’d also like some assurances about a possible replacement tenant.