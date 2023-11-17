Much Progress For NevCo Veg Removal Project

In the aftermath of the low-snowstorms last winter, Nevada County’s Office of Emergency Services launched a new Vegetation Cleanup Project. It was designed to ensure that 100 miles of county roads was cleared. And as the program gets close to wrapping up, OES Director Craig Griesbach says they’re very close to that goal. He says the program funded three initiatives. One has been completed, which featured greenwaste dropoff events, in coordination with the Fire Safe Council, including the placement of 54 bins in 25 of the hardest-hit locations. And, most recently, they’ve been focusing on private roadways…

By removing flammable vegetation, Griesbach says the program has improved defensible space, firefighter ingress, and resident egress. Meanwhile, with a heavy El Nino winter predicted, that might mean more atmospheric rivers. But it’s uncertain if snow levels will be as low as Grass Valley or below…

More droughts and wildfires in recent years also cause trees to fall to the ground more easily, especially from the weight of snow. Griesbach says an update on the winter weather outlook has been scheduled for the Board of Supervisors meeting on December fifth.