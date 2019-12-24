Much Shorter Christmas Max Enforcement Period

This year’s Maximum Enforcement Period for Christmas season motorists covers a significantly shorter period, compared to recent years. California Highway Patrol Officer Tim Sheehan says it doesn’t start to 6pm on Christmas Eve and concludes just 30 hours later, at midnight on Christmas night. Maximum-staffed patrols will be looking for the usual unlawful driving behavior…

And with many celebrating the season with some alcoholic beverages, Sheehan says to make sure you have a designated driver. A year ago, over a-thousand drivers statewide did not heed this advice, resulting in 11-hundred-66 arrests, when the Maximum Enforcement Period lasted over four days…

Statewide, a year ago, at least 16 people were killed and nearly 350 others were injured in collisions involving impaired drivers over 102 hours. The Grass Valley CHP office responded to ten accidents and made three DUI arrests.