Muddy Water From Low Combie Reservoir Levels

Posted: Oct. 12, 2018 6:09 PM PDT

Some water irrigation customers in the Nevada Irrigation District have been dealing with some clarity problems. NID Operations Manager Chip Close says in an effort to accomodate both a sediment removal and a hydroelectric upgrade project, during the annual drawdown at Combie Reservoir, they’ve reduced levels not seen in years…

click to listen to Chip Close

Irrigation season ended on Sunday…

click to listen to Chip Close

Close says treated water customers in the Lake of the Pines area and north of Auburn, should not experience a change in water quality during this period. NID officials also say they’re taking proactive measures to actively monitor water quality and fisheries habitat in the Bear River.

