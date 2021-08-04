Mug Shot Restrictions Now On Social Media

Booking photos of people suspected of nonviolent crimes can no longer be posted on social media by law enforcement agencies in California. That’s after an Assembly bill was signed into law by Governor Newsom. But Grass Valley Police Chief Alex Gammelgard says it’s still okay to post pictures of suspects considered a fugitive or an imminent threat…

The new law also requires law enforcement to remove mug shots of any suspects if they aren’t ultimately charged, after an arrest, or are found not guilty. Also, if their records were sealed or expunged, upon request of the suspect…

The author of the measure, Assemblyman Evan Low, says it will also help reduce racial bias and stereotyping by the public and law enforcement. It will also prevent presumptions of guilt. Supporters also say the new law will help with job searches for prior suspects.