Muir Impersonator To Appear At AAUW Meeting

The experiences, thoughts, and accomplishments of John Muir will be brought to life later this month at the next meeting of the AAUW Nevada County branch. That’s the American Association of University Women. Co-Program Director Diane Kellegrew says, instead more serious topics at recent meetings involving wildfire safety and water supplies, they’ll have renowned Muir impersonator Frank Helling…

Helling’s background includes over 20 years as a teacher and dozens of years as a seasonal park ranger. He began to impersonate Muir in 1981 when, as a teacher, he would stay in character all day. Audience demand for his performances throughout the country grew from educational and park settings to Earth Day and Muir birthday celebrations. AAUW member Sue Van Son,, who was formerly with Interfaith Food Ministry, says she likes the way AAUW improves connections with women of all backgrounds and political affiliations…

The branch also provides scholarships for local young women graduates. The Muir event is at their next meeting, at Peace Lutheran Church, on Saturday, January 20th, from 9:30 to 11:30am.