Mulch Magic Giveaway At Fairgrounds

This weekend also marks NID’s Seventh Annual Mulch Magic Giveaway. That’s Saturday morning at the Fairgrounds. The district’s Water Efficiency Technician is Kaycee Strong. She says it’s part of their continuing efforts to promote conscientious water use and conservation, especially for spring gardening and landscaping. She says two or three inches of mulch helps retain water, keeping the soil moist for longer periods of time…

And NID also reminds you that if you are helped by a scout to provide a tip, which is used to help with their troops’ activities. And Strong indicates that participation helps with the district’s water shortage from the powerhouse shutdown and damage to a Yuba Canal pipe. And even though it starts at 7am, Strong says that hasn’t discouraged interest in the event…

Recipients are limited to one cubic yard per vehicle. And it’s for personal use only and not for resale or commercial purposes. Last year, nearly 80 residents took away about 250 cubic yards.