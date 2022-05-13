Mulch Magic Giveaway Returns To Fairgrounds

NID’s Mulch Magic Giveaway returns to the Fairgrounds Saturday morning, after being suspended the last two years, due to the pandemic. The district’s Water Efficiency Technician, Kaycee Strong, says nearly 300 cubic yards of shredded cedar will be handed out, free, on a first-come first served basis. And she expects a good turnout, with watering restrictions and conservation mandates still in place for many residents…

And because of so many years, recently, of below-average precipitation, Strong notes residents are uprooting more grass from their yards or taking out grass yards entirely…

The Mulch Magic Giveaway starts at 7 Saturday morning, at Gate 8, and goes until 11am, or while supplies last. The limit is one cubic yard, and it’s for personal use only. At the last event, Strong says only 150 cubic yards was available and they ran out by around 9am. So they doubled the amount. The mulch is provided in bulk and will require a truck. This is a “self-load” event. And for those needing assistance, local Boy and Eagle Scouts will be available to help. Strong also asks that you tip them, with the money benefitting the scouts’ summer campout.