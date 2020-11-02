< Back to All News

Multi-Pursuit Suspect Bound Over For Trial

Posted: Nov. 2, 2020 12:39 AM PST

A Nevada County man is now facing trial regarding four separate pursuit incidents that occurred over a year’s time. That’s the ruling from the judge, following a day-long preliminary hearing for Wyatt Yoder. Assistant District Attorney Chris Walsh says that includes one that started, in June of last year, on La Barr Meadows Road, went onto Highway 49, and then off to Empire Street. Yoder was then reported being seen, by an officer, driving well over the speed limit on Highway 174…

The other pursuits, between June of 2018 and August of 2019, occurred on Highway 49 and Allison Ranch Road, near Lodestar Drive and Dog Bar Road, and on Wheeler Cross Road…

Yoder is scheduled to be arraigned on December seventh.

