Multi-Pursuit Suspect Bound Over For Trial

Posted: Sep. 2, 2020 12:34 AM PDT

A Nevada County man who led authorities on two separate pursuits, including one in Yuba County, is now facing a trial. Following a preliminary hearing, Assistant Nevada County District Attorney Chris Walsh says a judge here has ruled that there’s enough evidence to try 46-year-old John Niece….

That incident was in November of last year, when Niece successfully eluded officers….

Niece reportedly pinned a Yuba County sheriff’s deputy against his patrol car, at the Oregon Creek Recreation Area at Bullards Bar. Then, in January, Niece was recognized by a Cascade Shores store owner, who called 9-1-1. That sparked another pursuit and search that lasted for a couple of days and nights before he was taken into custody. Walsh says Niece faces even more serious prosecution in Yuba County.

