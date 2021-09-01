< Back to All News

Multi-Pursuit Suspect Pleads Guilty

Posted: Sep. 1, 2021 12:25 PM PDT

Instead of facing trial, a Grass Valley man has pleaded guilty to a variety of vehicle pursuit and drug-related charges. But Nevada County District Attorney Jesse Wilson says 34-year-old Wyatt Yoder, who was arrested about two years ago, is also still facing prosecution elsewhere…

Wilson had no specifics on the out-of-county cases. Yoder led officers on four separate pursuits in a little over a year, in 2018 and 2019. That includes one, in June of 2019, where he just missed hitting a woman and her child, who were in a crosswalk near Union Hill School. Wilson says the maximum sentence Yoder faces is 11 years and eight months in prison. But he indicates it could be avoided, as they also try to negotiate for drug rehabilitation…

The other pursuits occurred on Highway 49 and Allison Ranch Road, near Lodestar Drive and Dog Bar Road, and on Wheeler Cross Road.

