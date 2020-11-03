Multi-Pursuit Suspect Pleads Guilty

A Nevada County man who led authorities on two separate pursuits, with the first one starting in Yuba County nearly a year ago, has pleaded guilty in a Nevada County courtroom. Assistant District Attorney Chris Walsh says John Niece has pleaded to one felony charge in each incident…

In the first incident, at the Oregon Creek Day Use area of Bullards Bar reservoir, Niece reportedly accelerated his vehicle and pinned a Yuba County Sheriff’s deputy against his patrol vehicle, with the pursuing officers unable to find him in the North San Juan area of Nevada County. Then, in January, Niece was recognized by a Cascade Shores store owner. That sparked another chase and search that lasted a couple of days and nights before he was taken into custody. Walsh says there do tend to be more vehicle pursuits in these counties…

Niece has already been sentenced to four years and four months in prison.