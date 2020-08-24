< Back to All News

Multilevel Investigations Into Nevada City Violence

Posted: Aug. 23, 2020 7:01 PM PDT

Multiple investigations at multiple levels are in the works as part of follow-up to the violence that took place at a Black Lives Matter march in Nevada City two weeks ago. Since then one arrest has occurred involving a counter protester that allegedly assaulted a victim and stole a cell phone. At a special city council meeting Friday evening addressing the incident, Police Chief Chad Ellis updated the council on three investigation scenarios. The first is a criminal investigation regarding any crimes that may have occurred during the confrontation. The second is an internal investigation of law enforcement’s response.

However, that investigation is not available to the public.
In order to allow for more transparency, Chief Ellis is recommending a third investigation take place.

Olsen confirmed the after-action investigation will occur.
Regarding more arrests, Ellis said the process is moving forward. However, even though there is good video evidence, victim statements are still needed. He gave one specific example.

Ellis, and city manager Catrina Olsen also clarified the city only learned of the protest minutes before it occurred.

The council also decided that a permit for protesters was not viable, but they are requesting groups provide a courtesy notification so potential resorces can be identified ahead of an event.

