Multiple Agency Response Helps County Dodge Bullet

Posted: Aug. 9, 2021 5:55 AM PDT

The River Fire swept through portions of southwest Nevada County and Placer County Wednesday afternoon causing the loss of over 85 structures; and if it wasn’t for a massive response from literally all district fire agencies in Nevada County being led by CAL FIRE, the results could have been far worse. At a community meeting Saturday morning put on by CALFIRE and the Nevada County Executive offices, officials share information about the fire and the next steps for helping victims recover from their losses. County Supervisor Ed Scofield was present as his district along with District 1 Supervisor Heidi Hall. The effects have been devastating.

 

CALFIRE Incident Commander Tim Hudson said the fire was growing so rapidly initially, he anticipated it growing to 10-15 thousand aces.
Nevada County Consolidated Chief Jim Turner says the area the fire started, though just outside district boundaries, has been a concern for decades. He is familiar with the landscape.

 

Consolidated supported CALF FIRE with four engines a water tender and and additional engine out of Grass Valley.
CAL FIRE Chief Brian Estes says that the fire had full support from the state. The response was tremendous.

 

Estes says even though 86 structures were lost, over 6500 structures were saved. He credited residents for creating defensible space.

 

As of Sunday evening less than 300 residents remain under evacuation orders… acreage listed at 2619 with 65% containment

 

