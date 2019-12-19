Multiple Rapes Suspect Released Without Charges

After being arrested for allegedly raping a woman, at gunpoint, in the North San Juan area, and being held on one-million dollars bail, a Riverside County man has been released, with no charges filed. Deputy Nevada County District Attorney Chris Walsh says a suspect can’t be held longer than 48 hours without filing a complaint, citing inaccuracies in the 29-year-old alleged victim’s statements against 19-year-old Joshua Gaspar…
Walsh says the woman has also not been cooperative and refused to come back in for followup interviews. A key issue was whether the alleged acts were consensual…
The woman worked for Gaspar on a marijuana farm. A second man was also involved but was not arrested, due to the same evidence issues. But Walsh says it’s still an active investigation and arrests and charges are still possible.
KNCO Web Comments Guidelines