< Back to All News

Multiple Rapes Suspect Released Without Charges

Posted: Dec. 18, 2019 5:58 PM PST

After being arrested for allegedly raping a woman, at gunpoint, in the North San Juan area, and being held on one-million dollars bail, a Riverside County man has been released, with no charges filed. Deputy Nevada County District Attorney Chris Walsh says a suspect can’t be held longer than 48 hours without filing a complaint, citing inaccuracies in the 29-year-old alleged victim’s statements against 19-year-old Joshua Gaspar…

click to listen to Chris Walsh

Walsh says the woman has also not been cooperative and refused to come back in for followup interviews. A key issue was whether the alleged acts were consensual…

click to listen to Chris Walsh

The woman worked for Gaspar on a marijuana farm. A second man was also involved but was not arrested, due to the same evidence issues. But Walsh says it’s still an active investigation and arrests and charges are still possible.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha