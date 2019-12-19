Multiple Rapes Suspect Released Without Charges

After being arrested for allegedly raping a woman, at gunpoint, in the North San Juan area, and being held on one-million dollars bail, a Riverside County man has been released, with no charges filed. Deputy Nevada County District Attorney Chris Walsh says a suspect can’t be held longer than 48 hours without filing a complaint, citing inaccuracies in the 29-year-old alleged victim’s statements against 19-year-old Joshua Gaspar…

click to listen to Chris Walsh

Walsh says the woman has also not been cooperative and refused to come back in for followup interviews. A key issue was whether the alleged acts were consensual…

click to listen to Chris Walsh

The woman worked for Gaspar on a marijuana farm. A second man was also involved but was not arrested, due to the same evidence issues. But Walsh says it’s still an active investigation and arrests and charges are still possible.