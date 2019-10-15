Multiple Roundabout Plan for 49 Still Under Review

A series of roundabouts could be in the future for Highway 49 in Nevada City. The Nevada County Transportation Commission is recommending several in its latest report, which is currently up for public review. Commission Executive Director Dan Landon says they did a study on how to improve conditions…

Under the plan, roundabouts would be installed along Highway 49 at Maidu Avenue in front of the Rood Center, and at Highway 49 and Cement Hill Road…

There would also be crosswalks installed at the signalized intersection at North Bloomfield Road, several sections of sidewalk, and a bike lane. A longer term project would feature a roundabout at Uren Street. Several open houses have been held, and you can review the project online by clicking here. Comments on the project will be taken until November 1. A report with public comments will be discussed at the commission’s November 20 meeting. No funding has been secured for the project yet.

