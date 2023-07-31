Murder Arrest For 72-Year-Old North San Juan Man

A 72-year-old North San Juan man has been arrested for murder. It’s the Nevada County Sheriff’s Department’s first homicide case of the year. Few details have been released so far. Department Administrative Analyst, Ashley Quadros, says the incident and arrest took place over the past weekend…

Anthony Stewart was taken into custody Sunday afternoon. Quadros says the vehicle belonged to the victim, who was 61 years old and from Nevada City. His identity is still not available at this time. There was also damage to the exterior of the vehicle. But whether it was due to an accident is still being investigated, including if the damage was linked to the killing….

There is no information available at this time regarding such things as how the suspect and victim were related, if at all, a motive, and whether the victim was killed where he was found.