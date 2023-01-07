< Back to All News

Murder Arrest In Fire Death

Posted: Jan. 6, 2023 4:30 PM PST

It’s Nevada County’s first murder arrest of the year. District Attorney Jesse Wilson says a 40-year-old North San Juan woman has been charged and made her first court appearance Friday afternoon…

The victim has been identified as Jacob Bieker. Wilson says it was learned that Bieker was last seen with Maria Carretero, whom he’d had a relationship with, at her remote trailer. And then the trailer was gutted by fire…

Wilson says Carretero is charged with first-degree murder. But the jury would have the discretion of convicting her on a lesser charge, including manslaughter.

