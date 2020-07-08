Murder Arrest In Missing Man Case

The case of a missing Nevada County man has been solved, with a murder arrest. Sheriff’s Department Public Information Officer Andrew Trygg says it culminates a three-month investigation. Investigators had developed information regarding a possible homicide that had reportedly taken place in March of last year at a rural property on Lime Kiln Road. They ultimately served a search warrant and uncovered human remains…

click to listen to Andrew Trygg

The cause of death is not available at this time. Trygg says 42-year-old Aaron Sullivan of Grass Valley was later taken into custody…

click to listen to Andrew Trygg

Trygg says Sullivan was already in the county jail on unrelated charges of assault with a deadly weapon and a parole hold.