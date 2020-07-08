< Back to All News

Murder Arrest In Missing Man Case

Posted: Jul. 8, 2020 2:17 PM PDT

The case of a missing Nevada County man has been solved, with a murder arrest. Sheriff’s Department Public Information Officer Andrew Trygg says it culminates a three-month investigation. Investigators had developed information regarding a possible homicide that had reportedly taken place in March of last year at a rural property on Lime Kiln Road. They ultimately served a search warrant and uncovered human remains…

The cause of death is not available at this time. Trygg says 42-year-old Aaron Sullivan of Grass Valley was later taken into custody…

Trygg says Sullivan was already in the county jail on unrelated charges of assault with a deadly weapon and a parole hold.

