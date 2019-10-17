Murder Arrest Made In Hit and Run Near Auburn Bar

A murder arrest has been made in a hit and run incident that occurred near an Auburn bar early Wednesday. Police Lieutenant Victor Pecoraro says 26-year-old Skylar Perry is also charged with assault with a deadly weapon. He says Perry was taken into custody just hours later…

Pecoraro says Perry initially tried to hit two people near the bar, on Cleveland Avenue near Lincoln Way. One of those people had minor injuries and was treated at the scene. The second person was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. As the suspect was fleeing the scene, Pecoraro says the suspect struck a third person, who was killed. But Pecoraro was non-committal on whether that was also intentional…

The names of the victims have not been released and no information is being released on their relationship with Perry, nor what sparked the incident.