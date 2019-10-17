< Back to All News

Murder Arrest Made In Hit and Run Near Auburn Bar

Posted: Oct. 17, 2019 1:05 PM PDT

A murder arrest has been made in a hit and run incident that occurred near an Auburn bar early Wednesday. Police Lieutenant Victor Pecoraro says 26-year-old Skylar Perry is also charged with assault with a deadly weapon. He says Perry was taken into custody just hours later…

click to listen to Lt Pecoraro

Pecoraro says Perry initially tried to hit two people near the bar, on Cleveland Avenue near Lincoln Way. One of those people had minor injuries and was treated at the scene. The second person was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. As the suspect was fleeing the scene, Pecoraro says the suspect struck a third person, who was killed. But Pecoraro was non-committal on whether that was also intentional…

click to listen to Lt Pecoraro

The names of the victims have not been released and no information is being released on their relationship with Perry, nor what sparked the incident.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha