< Back to All News

Murder Case Dismissed Against Fultz

Posted: Dec. 21, 2018 4:02 PM PST

After a mistrial was declared a couple of months ago, a Nevada County judge has now dismissed a murder case involving the shooting death of a marijuana grow caretaker, that occurred nearly four and a half years ago in Penn Valley. Judge Tom Anderson’s dismissal was based on the defense’s contention that the District Attorney’s Office had significantly mishandled evidence against Finley Fultz. District Attorney Cliff Newell says Anderson has made what he calls a “horrible and incorrect” decision…

click to listen to Cliff Newell

Newell says in the prosecution of any case ordinary mistakes occasionally take place…

click to listen to Cliff Newell

Newell had been seeking a re-trial. Now, he says he’s referring the case to the Third District Court of Appeal. After a change of state law, murder charges were thrown out against Fultz’ alleged accomplices, Nathan Philbrook and Daniel Devencenzi. Both have since pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of manslaughter. Newell says the resolution of those cases are still in place at this time.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha