Murder Case Dismissed Against Fultz

After a mistrial was declared a couple of months ago, a Nevada County judge has now dismissed a murder case involving the shooting death of a marijuana grow caretaker, that occurred nearly four and a half years ago in Penn Valley. Judge Tom Anderson’s dismissal was based on the defense’s contention that the District Attorney’s Office had significantly mishandled evidence against Finley Fultz. District Attorney Cliff Newell says Anderson has made what he calls a “horrible and incorrect” decision…

Newell says in the prosecution of any case ordinary mistakes occasionally take place…

Newell had been seeking a re-trial. Now, he says he’s referring the case to the Third District Court of Appeal. After a change of state law, murder charges were thrown out against Fultz’ alleged accomplices, Nathan Philbrook and Daniel Devencenzi. Both have since pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of manslaughter. Newell says the resolution of those cases are still in place at this time.